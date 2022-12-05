Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on December 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 39.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $63.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $2,600.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,889.50. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
