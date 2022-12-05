Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on December 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 39.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $63.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $2,600.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,889.50. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 462.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

