The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $182.87 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

