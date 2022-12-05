Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,259,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 267,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

