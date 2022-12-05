Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

VTYX opened at $28.98 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,616,048 shares in the company, valued at $482,031,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,616,048 shares in the company, valued at $482,031,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,745,365 shares in the company, valued at $485,783,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,480 shares of company stock worth $8,020,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

