Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN opened at $67.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. Triton International has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Triton International by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Triton International

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.