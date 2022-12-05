UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,209 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $135,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $173.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $115.79 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

