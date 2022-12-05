UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Block worth $136,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Block by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Block by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $195.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,736 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,960. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

