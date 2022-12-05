UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $130.50 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Verisk Analytics worth $130,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $185.44 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $230.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

