UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $134.61 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $134,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $518.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.66. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $646.99.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

