UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $136.66 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263,496 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Banco Bradesco worth $136,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

