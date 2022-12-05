UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 489,090 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.23% of Masco worth $140,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 29.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $4,306,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

