UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of American International Group worth $171,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,916,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $62.75 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.