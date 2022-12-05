Uniswap Price Reaches $6.35 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.84 billion and $75.19 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00036810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00481995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018656 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.3863568 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $74,042,732.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.