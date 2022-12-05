United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $356.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $368.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

