Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Raised by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

