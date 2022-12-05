Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Valvoline worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $55,059,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 57.8% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after buying an additional 521,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $9,310,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

