VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBON. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 196.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,978,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 391,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck China Bond ETF stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

