Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $142.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.