Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE opened at $142.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.