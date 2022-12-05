Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 29.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 236.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

BWA opened at $42.68 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

