Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $76,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VT opened at $91.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

