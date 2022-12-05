Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 380.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,528,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,803,000 after acquiring an additional 83,557 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.8% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 153,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

