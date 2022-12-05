Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

