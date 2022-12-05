Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 92,246 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Oatly Group Profile

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 1.62 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 1.55 and a 52 week high of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.11.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.