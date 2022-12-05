Virtu Financial LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 653.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 36.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 313,645 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 17.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 26.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

