Virtu Financial LLC Invests $338,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 622.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.65) to GBX 1,150 ($13.76) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

