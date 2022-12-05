Virtu Financial LLC Invests $345,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 520.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 133.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

LW stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

