Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 333.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $98.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.