Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

