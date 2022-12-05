Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 244,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $36,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

HUT opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

