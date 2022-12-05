Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth about $34,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ON by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after buying an additional 833,948 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ONON opened at $19.61 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.