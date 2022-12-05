Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $55,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $113,206,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,162,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 147,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

