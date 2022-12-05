Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 105,042 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Quanta Services worth $54,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

