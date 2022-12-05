Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 425,392 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $55,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after buying an additional 372,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

