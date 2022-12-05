Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 425,392 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $55,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after buying an additional 372,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CBRE stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

