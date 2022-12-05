West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.63% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $140,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.0 %

WST stock opened at $244.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

