Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $23.04 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Yara International ASA

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.67.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading

