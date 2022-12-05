Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $23.04 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.67.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

