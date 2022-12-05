Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Yara International ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $23.04 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.