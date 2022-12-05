Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.68 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.