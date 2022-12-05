Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $222.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $379.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

