Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,752 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

