Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

FICO stock opened at $621.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $637.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

