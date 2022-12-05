Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.41 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,489,461.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

