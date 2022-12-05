Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

