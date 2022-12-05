Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

