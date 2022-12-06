10,035 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $490.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

