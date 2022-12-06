10,035 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $490.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.