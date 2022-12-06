11,868 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,036 shares of company stock worth $4,951,122. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

