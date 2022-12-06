16,461 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.