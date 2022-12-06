26,908 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

