29,487 Shares in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Black Mountain Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,462,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMAC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Black Mountain Acquisition Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

