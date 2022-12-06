376 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.