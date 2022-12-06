38,842 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at $142,000.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance
BIGZ stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.48.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
