513 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after buying an additional 784,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

